Dhenkanal gang-rape: 4 arrested, 7th Class student among accused persons, watch

Dhenkanal: In a shocking development, involvement of a 7th Class student has been found in the Dhenkanal gang rape incident of Odisha. He has been arrested and sent to the Juvenile Reform Home in Angul. The accused were raping the helpless girl for the last few months regularly after taking her to a rooftop.

As per reports, the gangrape had taken place under Bhapur Police Outpost limits under Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station jurisdiction.

Earlier Police had arrested 4 persons involved in the crime and forwarded them to the Court.

So far, out of the seven accused, Police have been able to arrest five, while one of the accused has died. Police are making serious efforts to nab the other accused.

According to the complaint, the 22-year-old young woman fell victim to gang rape for months. 6 youths and the minor boy were allegedly taking the victim to the roof of the Anganwadi Center and raping her.

After the incident came to light, a meeting was held in the village and efforts were made to resolve it. However, the youth did not refrain from the inhuman acts.

The victim is now 7 months pregnant. A complaint was lodged in the police station on behalf of the Sakhi Centre in this regard. The District Social Welfare Officer went to the village to investigate how the Anganwadi workers and Asha workers did not know about the incident while the people of the village knew about the incident.

The District Social Welfare Officer has reported to the department for action against them. As the incident is serious, Police have accepted it as a red flag case. A woman DSP will be assigned charge and charge sheet will be submitted soon after the investigation. State Women’s Commission Chairperson Minati Behera has directed police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

