Dhenkanal: Former Collector and ex-PD of DRDA convicted in corruption case

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Dhenkanal: In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of former Dhenkanal Collector and ex PD of DRDA and then Transport Contractor in a corruption case.

Nityananda Mohanty, the former Collector (retired), Suryanarayan Das, the ex PD, DRDA (retired) and Satyananda Balasamanta, then Transport Contractor, were convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Dhenkanal. The Court also sentenced each to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and fine.

The trio were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act.1988/468/471/420/120-B IPC for misappropriating of government money approximately Rs 9 Lakh.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Mohanty while serving as Collector of Dhenkanal during the period 2001-02 and two Das and Balasamanta were found to have caused pecuniary loss to the government exchequer.

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Mohanty had approved the higher rate placed by the Das for transportation of rice and wheat from the FCI Godown, Dhenkanal, to different Block & GP Headquarters under labour intensive work.

Further, the approved rate for transportation prescribed by the Odisha Civil Supply Corporation, Dhenkanal was not adhered to by Mohanty and Das for transportation of the said food grains and higher rate was paid to the said Contractor by way of accepting the hand quotations submitted by him violating the norms of the Govt.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Nityananda Mohanty and Suryanarayan Das following their conviction.

Kalyan Kumar Mallik, ex-DSP, Vigilance, Kataka Division had investigated the case and Hemant Kumar Khatua and Anugyna Mohanty, Special Public Persecutors, Vigilance, Dhenkanal jointly conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.