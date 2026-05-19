Dhenkanal: Daughter-in-Law Pours Boiling Water on Father-in-Law, Victim Critical

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Kamakhyanagar: An elderly man was left critically injured after his daughter-in-law allegedly poured a mixture of boiling water and refined oil on him during a family dispute in Naupal village under Parajang police station limits in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Monday evening.

The victim has been identified as Srikant Bhutia of Naupal village. He is currently undergoing treatment at Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital after being shifted from Parajang hospital.

According to police, Bhutia had a verbal altercation with his daughter-in-law at their home yesterday. Enraged by the argument, she allegedly heated water on a gas stove, mixed it with refined oil, and threw it on her father-in-law, causing severe burn injuries to his face and chest.

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The neighbours then called for an Ambulance and rushed him to Parajang hospital, where doctors found his condition critical and referred him to the district headquarters hospital in Dhenkanal.

Parajang police have launched an investigation into the incident.