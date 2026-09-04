Dhenkanal: Couple critical after consuming pesticides over family fight, hospitalized

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Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident a couple became critical reportedly after consuming pesticides over family fight at Asurabandha village under Bhuban police station limits of Dhenkanal district today.

The couple identified as Chagali Malick and Gunduchi Malick of Asurabandha village had a fight between them over some unknown reason while there was no one in the house.

Following the fight, Chagali consumed pesticide. Seeing him Gunduchi too consumed the poisonous substance. Soon, both of them lost their senses and lay on the floor.

After returning home from outside, Chagali’s mother Heera Malick noticed the couple senseless and created an alarm. Soon, the neighbours along with other villagers reached the house and immediately rushed the couple to the Bhuban Community Health Centre (CHC) hospital for treatment.

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Later, both of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

“Since morning both of them (the couple) were fighting for some land-related issue. I went out to for open defecation. When returned home, I found both of them lying on the ground senseless. I informed others and we brought them to the hospital for treatment,” said Heera while speaking to the newsmen.

“The couple has three children. The eldest girl is married off while the other two are minors,” she added.