Dhenkanal: College student narrowly escapes gunfire attack in engineering college campus

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Dhenkanal: A college student reportedly narrowly escaped a gunfire attack in the campus of an Engineering College in Dhenkanal of Odisha on Saturday. The engineering college is under Dhenkanal Town police station limits.

It is alleged that one round get fired in the college campus. Allegedly, two group of students have past enmity. However, nobody sustained injury due to the gunfire.

It is alleged that some non-students entered the college campus with the help of a student and attacked the other group of students.

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The Town Police reached the college campus and are conducting further inquiries and are investigating.

While and injured student has claimed about the gun fire, the college authorities have denied the incident of shooting. While the Principal has denied the gun-shot and involvement of non-students, the injured student has lodged a written complaint at the town police station.