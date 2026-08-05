Dhenkanal: Class 8 Student Dies after Falling Ill Following Midday Meal, Watch

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Kamakhynagar: A student of Bhuban High School in Dhenkanal district of Odisha died on Wednesday after he allegedly fell unconscious following the midday meal.

The deceased has been identified as Mangaraj Sathua.

According to information, the midday meal was served at the school as usual. Mangaraj had the meal along with other students. A short while after eating, he suddenly complained of uneasiness and collapsed.

Seeing his condition, school authorities and teachers immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead at the hospital.

Following the incident, the administration and the concerned department have started an investigation into the matter.

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The post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death. A discussion is also underway on whether to send samples of the midday meal for testing.

The death has triggered concern among parents and villagers. Further investigation is underway.

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