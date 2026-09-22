Dhenkanal: 3 held in couple harassment near Kapilash temple

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Dhenkanal: Three persons have reportedly been arrested in the alleged harassment and assault case of a young couple in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The incident took place while they were returning from the famous Kapilash Temple on September 18.

The accused have been identified as Saroj Nayak and Samir Nayak from Baniagaon village and Sangram Rath from Mandar Raipur. They were picked up by Gondia police today.

The incident took place on September 18 near Dhanargada village under Sorisiapada Panchayat on the Kapilash-Tangi road.

According to police, the victims had gone to Kapilash with a group of friends. While returning, the couple stopped by the roadside to wait for their friends and were talking to each other when a group of local youths confronted them, abused them and physically assaulted them.

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A video of the harassment later went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

Following a written complaint filed by the girl at Gondia Police Station, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar said the matter is being taken very seriously and strict action will be taken against the accused. He added that police are probing the involvement of more people and are in touch with the victims to provide all necessary assistance and support.

Further investigation is underway.