Dhenkanal: 2 large snakes spotted on Kapilash Temple routes, Watch

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Dhenkanal: Snakes have been spotted on both routes leading to the famous Shaivite shrine Kapilash in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Monday. This has reportedly triggered fear and discussion among devotees.

A snake was seen near the Ganesh Temple on the stairway route to Kapilash, while a large python was spotted on the Barabanka ghat road.

According to reports, a huge snake was spotted inside the Ganesh Temple on the stairway route. After spending some time inside the temple, the snake slithered away.

Similarly, another giant snake was spotted on the Barabanka road. Commuters became alert after seeing the reptile on the road.

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As the Kapilash area is surrounded by hills and dense forests, various species of reptiles are often seen here.

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