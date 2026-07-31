Dharmendra Pradhan Holds Development Review Meeting with BJP Leaders

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A high-level meeting of the BJP’s top leadership in Odisha on Wednesday brought the state’s development agenda into focus, with senior party leader and MP Dharmendra Pradhan joining Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and other key leaders for wide-ranging discussions. The meeting also marked Pradhan’s first major political engagement in Odisha after resigning from the Union Cabinet last week.

The deliberations were attended by the Chief Minister, the Legislative Assembly Speaker, the BJP’s Odisha in-charge and the party’s Members of Parliament from the state. According to Pradhan, the leaders reviewed multiple issues connected with Odisha’s development and discussed other matters of significance concerning the state.

Revealing details of the meeting through a post on X late Wednesday, Pradhan said the interaction was centred on advancing Odisha’s developmental priorities. He noted that discussions with the Chief Minister, the Speaker, the party’s state in-charge and BJP MPs covered several important subjects related to the state’s growth.

The meeting assumes political significance as it came just days after Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on July 25, accepting moral responsibility for the controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination. The national medical entrance test had come under scrutiny following allegations of a question paper leak and other examination-related irregularities.

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Pradhan had returned to Odisha on Tuesday, his first visit to the state since stepping down from the Union Cabinet. On his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, he was welcomed by BJP leaders and ministers from the state government.

Soon after Pradhan’s resignation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi publicly praised his contribution to India’s education sector, highlighting his role in steering major policy reforms during his tenure as Union Education Minister.

Majhi said Pradhan’s leadership in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had laid the foundation for the future of millions of students across the country. The Chief Minister also described Pradhan’s decision to resign as an example of placing moral accountability above office, saying it reflected his commitment to public life and ethical values.

Expressing confidence in Pradhan’s future, Majhi said he was certain the senior BJP leader would continue to play an important role in public service and prayed to Lord Jagannath to bless his journey ahead.