Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahoo attacked in Jajpur, political enmity suspected

Jajpur: Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahoo was reportedly attacked and his car was vandalized by a group of miscreants near Budhapola under Jajpur Town police station limits this evening.

While it is yet to be known who and why attacked Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahoo, it is suspected that the miscreants launched the attack on him over political enmity.

The Dharmasala MLA had reportedly was going to the office of the Deputy Director of Mines for some work but he got stranded on the road due to a road blockade by the businessmen of Biraja Haat.

As his vehicle was standing on the road and was waiting the clearance of the route for movement, some unidentified miscreants rushed to the MLA’s vehicle and vandalized it. They also allegedly attacked him with iron rod and snatched away his gold chain from his neck.

Speaking about the attack on him, the Dharmasala MLA said, “I was going to the Office of the Deputy Director of Mines to attend a meeting. Some people had blocked the road by burning tires due to which I got stuck. As they got information that I am here, they came with iron rods and bamboo sticks and vandalized the glasses of my car. They also attacked me with the iron road and pushed me and took away my chain.”

“They fled from the spot when some people came towards running me,” he added.

Soon, a clash broke out between two groups on the spot following which acute tension prevailed in the area.

On being informed, local police force rushed to the spot and even Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashpratap Shrimal joined them and rescued the MLA.

Meanwhile, former Jajpur MlA Pranab Prakash Das condemned the attack on the Dharmasala MLA and sought action against the attackers.