Dhanteras 2024: People in Odisha throng jewelry stores, businessmen delighted with sales

Bhubaneswar: People in Odisha throng jewelry stores on the occasion of Dhanteras in Odisha much to the delight of businessmen, said reports. On the occasion of Dhanteras, people visited jewellery stores in Bhubaneswar to purchase jewelry. Sajan Agarwal, a diamond and gold shop owner said that there was a rise in the number of customers on the occasion.

“Dhanteras is the occasion when people believe that buying something new brings prosperity. The number of customers have increased. We have a huge variety of gold, silver and diamond items on sale. Our collection comes from Bombay and several other places.

There has also been a discount at our showroom which has been loved by the people,” Agarwal said. The co-owner of the shop said that a 30 per cent discount on gold and a 50 per cent discount on silver and diamond-making charges had been provided to the customers.

“Dhanteras is considered very auspicious and considering that we have brought huge discounts for our customers. We have provided a 30 per cent discount on gold and a 50 per cent discount on the silver and diamond making charges. We have received several orders. Lightweight jewellery is the new trend among customers,” said the co-owner.

“I have come here two to three times and today, I will be buying something for Dhanteras as well. We always buy something on this occasion,” said a customer. Another customer said that the shop sold jewellery with the latest designs for everyone.

“We buy something of gold today and there is a huge variety here. The collection here ranges for everyone and with the latest designs. The rates have gone high but with the discounts we are happy,” said another customer.

People from across the country are celebrating Dhanteras with full gusto and fervour.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion. “Many congratulations to all my family members of the country on Dhanteras, a festival symbolizing health, happiness and prosperity. I wish that by the grace of Lord Dhanvantari, all of you always remain healthy, prosperous and happy so that the determination of a developed India continues to get new energy”, the PM wrote in a post on ‘X’. (ANI)