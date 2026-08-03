Dhabaleswar Temple buzzes with devotees on first Monday of Shravan, Kaudias offer holy water to Baba

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Athagarh: The famous Dhabaleswar Peetha in Athgarh, Cuttack district of Odisha was filled with thousands of devotees on the first Monday of the holy Shravan month today. Kaudias carrying manasika jal (water) arrived early to perform jal abhishek of Baba Dhabaleswar.

The temple doors were opened at 4 AM, after which all rituals were performed. Following this, the Kaudias offered holy water to the Shravani Lingam.

Since the temple is located in the lap of the Mahanadi River, the administration has made elaborate security arrangements for devotees.

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Fire services, ODRAF teams, and police personnel have been deployed at various ghats and around the temple premises. Barricades have been set up inside the temple to ensure devotees can perform jal abhishek in an orderly manner. Security personnel have also been stationed at different ghats to prevent any untoward incidents.

There was great devotion and enthusiasm among devotees who came to have darshan of Baba Dhabaleswar on this auspicious Shravan Somvar.

“Har Har Mahadev” chants echoed throughout the temple as devotees prayed for peace, health and prosperity.