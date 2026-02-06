DGS launches multi-agency search and response after seafarer Sarthak Mohapatra went missing at sea

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, has initiated immediate and coordinated action following the reported missing of Sarthak Mohapatra, an Indian seafarer (Rank: Cadet), from the vessel EA Jersey (Flag: Singapore) while the vessel was at sea on 3 February 2026.

As per information received from the Recruitment and Placement Service Licensee, AngloEastern Ship Management (India) Pvt. Ltd., Mohapatra was last seen onboard the vessel in the early hours of 3 February 2026, the DGS informed in a press release adding that upon confirmation of the incident, the Directorate promptly activated its crisis response mechanism.

The matter has been formally taken up with the Flag State Administration of Singapore, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Mauritius (MRCC Mauritius), the vessel’s P&I Club, concerned Indian authorities, and the Seafarers’ Welfare Fund Society (SWFS) to ensure coordinated search, rescue, and investigation efforts. Search and rescue operations are currently being conducted under the coordination of MRCC Mauritius, with the assistance of two to three vessels operating in the vicinity.

The Next of Kin (NOK) of the missing seafarer has been informed, and the Directorate is ensuring that all necessary assistance and support mechanisms are extended to the family during this difficult time. The case is being reviewed on a continuous basis through the Directorate’s crisis management framework, and all developments are being closely monitored. The Directorate General of Shipping has also initiated steps for a fact-finding investigation by the competent authorities and will ensure that all contractual and legal obligations, including welfare assistance, are addressed in accordance with applicable laws, international conventions, and agreements.

The Government of Odisha has taken up the matter at the highest level following an urgent appeal from the family of the missing seafarer and has formally requested expeditious action. Acting on this, the Directorate has further intensified coordination with all concerned stakeholders.

Every effort is being made to locate Sarthak Mohapatra. The situation has been reviewed at the highest level by the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Secretary, MoPSW, who have directed the Director General of Shipping to maintain a close watch on the search and rescue operations and to ensure that the investigation into the incident is expedited.

The Recruitment and Placement Service Licensee has been directed to extend all possible support and assistance to the family of Sarthak Mohapatra.

The Government of India remains firmly committed to the safety, welfare, and rights of Indian seafarers worldwide. Further updates will be shared as the situation develops.