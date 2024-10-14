DGP YB Khurania talks to Delhi CP over sexual assault of Odisha girl in Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP YB Khurania today talked with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi over the case of alleged gang sexual assault to an Odia woman in Delhi.

As per reports, DGP YB Khurania spoke to Delhi CP and asked about the progress of the case of alleged gang rape of a 34 year old Odia woman in Delhi.

DG Khurania discussed the progress of the investigation of the case with the Delhi CP.

Reportedly, Odisha Police is in touch with the victim’s family. The victim’s family members are going to Delhi. A police DSP is also accompanying them to Delhi. Police said that Odisha government has taken the incident seriously and doing the needful.

As per reports, a 34-year-old woman was rescued late at night from the Sarai Kale Khan area of ​​Delhi a few days before. Now she is undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS.

She reportedly shifted her base to Delhi from Odisha almost a year back and now is living in Delhi. She is a graduate and has also completed nursing course.

