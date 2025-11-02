DGP rushes to review security arrangement as chaotic scenes witnessed at Puri Jagannath Temple

Advertisement

Puri: A chaotic scenes was seen at Puri Jagannath Temple as lakhs of devotees gathered at the 12th century shrine to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath on the first day of Panchuka Brata today.

According to reports, a panic and confusion situation erupted as a huge number of devotees attempted to enter the Jagannath Temple by breaking the barricades erected for security and crowd management.

At least two devotees reportedly were injured following the chaotic scenes and they were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police deployed on the spot soon took control over the situation and restored normalcy ensuring free movements of the devotees and darshan of the deities.

Advertisement

On being informed about the situation, DGP Y.B Khurania immediately rushed to the pilgrim city and reviewed the security arrangements in the presence of central DIG Satyajit Naik, Puri SP Prateek Singh, Collector Jyoti Parida, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Kumar Padhee and other senior officers.

The DGP also directed the concerned officials to make arrangements for the orderly darshan of devotees, crowd control, and security arrangements both inside and outside the temple for the remaining days of Panchuka Brata.

Meanwhile, SJTA Chief Administrator informed that the situation is now under control and all possible measures are taken to avoid reoccurrence of such situation. He also appealed the devotees to co-operate with the administration and follow the guidance for their smooth movement and darshan of the deities.