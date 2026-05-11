DGP Khurania Makes Daily ‘Briefing Parades’ Mandatory at All Police Stations Before 9 AM

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania has directed that daily “briefing parades” before 9 AM are now mandatory in all police stations across the state.

The move aims to control crime, improve coordination with the public, and make policing more active and people-oriented.

Following the directive, the briefing parade was held at Mangalabag police station in Cuttack at 9 AM on Monday.

The DGP has warned that strict action will be taken if allegations of irregularities or evidence of negligence are found in any police station regarding the conduct of these parades.

Khurania said the briefing parades will review the law and order situation in each police station area, including crime-prone zones, movement of criminals, and the status of ongoing investigations.

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“This will further strengthen coordination, alertness and quick response capacity at the police station level,” he said.

He also directed that professional and practical training be provided to all personnel working in emergency vehicles. The DGP stressed speedy implementation of Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW), action under the National Security Act (NSA) against hardened and habitual criminals, and strong measures to curb drug trafficking.

Khurania added that serious cases like murder, rape will be regularly monitored by senior police officers.