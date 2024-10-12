IMD DGM Mrutyunjay Mohapatra gives Big update about cyclone as monsoon is set to withdraw from Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Southwest Monsoon will withdraw from Odisha in next two days, informed IMD DGM Mrutyunjay Mohapatra while speaking to Kalinga TV today.

In an exclusive interview with Kalinga TV, Mohapatra said, “Normally, the South-west monsoon withdraws from west Rajasthan by September 17 and gradually the withdrawal process begins in Odisha between October 10 and October 15. As of now, the monsoon has withdrawn completely from Andhra Pradesh and parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar. And the condition now favours for withdrawal from Odisha.”

“Monsoon will withdraw from Odisha but that does not mean that rainfall will completely stop in the State. Sometimes it will rain and we are monitoring the situation and accordingly forecasting the weather condition for next seven days,” he added.

“As of now, a low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the central Arabian Sea by today or tomorrow and gradually move towards the south-north-south regions like Oman and Yemen. However, it won’t intensify. Likewise, a low-pressure area has been formed over the Bay of Bengal and it is likely to move towards the south-north-south region like Tamil Nadu. It might intensify but it is not clear how much intensity it will have,” the IMD DGM said.

October is a cyclone-prone month, which is why Odisha and Andhra Pradesh witness cyclone during this month. However, there is no any threat of cyclone for Odisha in the next seven days, he added.