DGGI arrests chartered accountant in connection with Rs 325 crore GST fraud

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Bhubaneswar Zonal Unit, has arrested a chartered accountant from Mumbai in connection with an alleged GST fraud exceeding Rs 325 crore.

The chartered accountant has been identified as Nilesh Yogesh Jigiwala. The DGGI arrested him from Mumbai. According to sources, he was the mastermind behind a sprawling network that created and operated numerous shell companies to generate fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC).

Advertisement

He reportedly helped big companies to get subsidy with the use of GST number of small business owners. He was reportedly involved in GST fraud of over 105 Companies.

The DGGI has arrested him and brought him to Bhubaneswar fro interrogation.