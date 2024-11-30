DG-IGP Conference Day 2: PM Modi, Amit Shah reach Lok Seva Bhawan  

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reached the convention centre as per the scheduled time of 8:30 am. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached the Lok Seva Bhawan convention centre to attend the DG-IGP conference on the second day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the DG-IGP conference today and discuss deliberations on critical components of national security, including Counter Terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, Coastal Security, New Criminal Laws, Narcotics among others.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to PM, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of States/UTs and Chiefs of Central Police Organizations will also attend the conference today.