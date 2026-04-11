DFO dies of heart attack while working at office in Bhadrak

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Bhadrak: The Divisional Forest Officer(DFO) of Bhadrak wildlife Forest division died while working at his office in Chandbali in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

The deceased DFO is Soubhagya Ranjan Sahu. According to sources, he died of heart attack on Saturday. He was 59 years old at the time of death.

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The DFO;s home is in Barunadia of Rajkanika in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

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