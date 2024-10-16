Entry and exit of devotees through these gates of Puri Shree Mandir to be prohibited from Oct 18, check details

Puri: Devotees will be allowed to enter Puri Shree Mandir only through two gates from October 18, informed Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee today.

Padhee on his X handle informed that the devotees will be allowed to enter the Jagannath temple only through the Singhadwar (Lion’s Gate) and Paschima Dwara (Western door/Vyaghradwara/Tiger gate) from October 18, However, they can exit through any of the three Dwaras (gates) of the temple. But exit through Singhadwar (Lion’s Gate) is completely prohibited.

Decision to put restriction on the entry of devotees through two other gates (Hastidwara/Elephant’s Gate and Ashwadwara/Horse’s Gate) has been taken as a huge crowd including thousands of Habishyalis is expected to visit the 12th century shrine as the holy month of Kartika is beginning from October 18.

However, the restrictions mentioned above are not applicable to the servitors and their family members.

ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ।

ପୁଣ୍ୟ ମାସ କାର୍ତ୍ତିକର ଆଗମନ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି l ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ଅନେକ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ନୀତିକାନ୍ତି ସମ୍ପାଦନ ସହ ବହୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟାରେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁ ତଥା ବ୍ରତଧାରୀଙ୍କ ଶୃଙ୍ଖଳିତ ଦର୍ଶନ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରିବା ଆମ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର କର୍ତ୍ତବ୍ୟ l ଏହାକୁ ନଜରରେ ରଖି ନିଆଯାଇଥିବା ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତିକୁ ସମସ୍ତେ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବା ସହ ସହଯୋଗ ପ୍ରଦାନ… https://t.co/iYt336r6UD — Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) October 16, 2024



Also Read: Puri Lord Jagannath Temple To Remain Shut For Devotees Today From 5 Pm To 9 Pm For Banakalagi Ritual