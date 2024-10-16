Entry and exit of devotees through these gates of Puri Shree Mandir to be prohibited from Oct 18, check details

By Subadh Nayak
two gates of puri jagannath temple closed

Puri: Devotees will be allowed to enter Puri Shree Mandir only through two gates from October 18, informed Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee today.

Padhee on his X handle informed that the devotees will be allowed to enter the Jagannath temple only through the Singhadwar (Lion’s Gate) and Paschima Dwara (Western door/Vyaghradwara/Tiger gate) from October 18, However, they can exit through any of the three Dwaras (gates) of the temple. But exit through Singhadwar (Lion’s Gate) is completely prohibited.

Decision to put restriction on the entry of devotees through two other gates (Hastidwara/Elephant’s Gate and Ashwadwara/Horse’s Gate) has been taken as a huge crowd including thousands of Habishyalis is expected to visit the 12th century shrine as the holy month of Kartika is beginning from October 18.

Related News

Soaring vegetable prices pinch common man’s pocket in…

Youth sustain critical injuries while saving old woman…

However, the restrictions mentioned above are not applicable to the servitors and their family members.

 


Also Read: Puri Lord Jagannath Temple To Remain Shut For Devotees Today From 5 Pm To 9 Pm For Banakalagi Ritual

You might also like

Shocking! 5-year-old daughter stabbed to death by father in Odisha’s Malkangiri…

Kendrapara: Ex-MLA’s daughter files Police complaint against husband, in-laws…

Cyber fraud plan foiled as Police bust fake call centre in Bhubaneswar, watch

2 thieves tied to pole, thrashed in Odisha’s Balasore dist