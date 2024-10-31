Devotees throng Puri Jagannath Temple to offer Paya Shradha to their ancestors

By Sudeshna Panda
Paya Shradha
Puri: Thousands of people thronged the famous Puri Jagannath Temple to offer Paya Shradha to their ancestors on the occasion of Diwali, said reports. As per Hindu traditions, ancestors descend on the earth during pitrupakshya time and return to their heavenly abode on Diwali day amid lights.

Devotees in large numbers were seen lighting the ‘kaunria kathis’ in front of the Jagannath Temple. Every year, Puri witnesses a huge gathering on the day of Diwali as people observe ‘Badabadua Daka’ to pay obeisance to their ancestors. Hundreds of people gather around Srimandir on the evening of Diwali and perform Paya Sradha and light Kaunriya Kathi.

The people offer the sticks to their ancestors on the Diwali evening and chant, “Bada badiya ho, andhara re asa, aloka re jao” (Ancestors, come in darkness and go back along the lighted path).

