Devotees throng Baba Dhabaleshwar Pitha on Kartika Monday today, ample police deployed for security

Athagarh: Devotees throng Baba Dhabaleshwar Pitha on Kartika Monday today. The third Panchak and Bada Osha are being celebrated today at the famous shrine of Baba Dhabaleshwar in Athagarh area of Cuttack district in Odisha. At the conjunction of Trayodashi and Chaturdashi tonight, the famous festival of Bada Osha will be observed in the temple.

The temple was opened at 4 am, and Baba Dhabaleswar was given a holy bath with 108 pots of fragrant water. Following the ritual bath, devotees were allowed to have darshan of Baba Dhabaleswar, who is being worshipped in the Badasinghara Besha today.

For security reasons, a massive deployment of police forces has been arranged, including 3 additional SPs, 8 DSPs, 20 IICs, and 15 platoons of police. The temple premises, both inside and outside, are being monitored through 32 CCTV cameras.