Devotees offer prayers at Puri’s Sakhi gopinath temple on Anla Navami today

Puri: The Sakhi gopinath temple witnessed a large footfall of devotees on the occasion of the auspicious Amla (Indian gooseberry) Navami today that falls in the Navami of the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month after Diwali. Also referred to as ‘Akshay Navami’ devotees offer flowers and pay ‘darshan’ to the foot of Indian goddess Radha. The temple administration has made special arrangements for the Amla Navami darshan here in Satyabadi area.

The rituals for Lord Krishna and Devi Radha started at 1:00 am on Sunday and Mangal arati was conducted at 1:30 am. Thereafter from 1:30 am to 3:00am, special oils were massaged and the Lords were decorated in the ‘Abakasa Laxminarayan besa’. This was followed by worshipping of ‘Surya’ (Sun), ‘Dwarapala’ puja (gatekeeper), Ballabh sakala dhupa, Baladhupa and Madan mohan bhoga (Prasad) was done from 3:00 am to 5:00am.

On the completion of the rituals, the devotees were allowed to have darshan and offer prayers. For peaceful darshan, the temple administration has made all kinds of provisions in the temple premises.

It is named Amla Navami as the Amla tree is worshipped today. Women sit around the amla tree and offer prayers for the well-being and prosperity of their children and family.