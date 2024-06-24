Devotee throng Lord Alarnath Temple on second day of Anasara, Darshan began at 6 am

Bramhagiri: Devotees throng Lord Alarnath Temple in Bramhagiri of Odisha’s Puri district on the second day of Anasara today. The public darshan began at morning 6 am after Mangal Aarti, Tadapa Lagi, Abakash, Besha, Gopala and Ballabha Niti.

It is believed that the amount of virtue one can collect with Lord Jagannath darshan in 350 days, one can collect the same amount of virtue with 14 days of darshan of Lord Alarnath.

Notably, the holy trinity was given a ceremonial bath on Saturday following which the siblings fell sick. Following this, they have entered into a 14 days quarantine where the deities will be under the care of the Raja Vaidya. Mahaprabhu and his siblings are placed in ‘Anasara Ghara’ and the Anasara Sudu Suar and Sudasuar servitors perform the secret rituals or nitis and ‘Pati Dians’ are worshipped in the Srimandir during this period.

According to legends, Lord Jagannath manifests in the form of Lord Alarnath for 15 days during Anasara of deities post Deva Snana Purnima and His darshan brings same fortune and wellbeing.

It is worth mentioning here that during this quarantine period, the deities reside in the Anasara Pindi, where they undergo treatment with natural herbs, special Phuluri oil and Dasamula herbal medicines. During this Anasara period, devotees are not allowed to have darshan of Mahaprahu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

The deities would recover from sickness a day before Rath Yatra on the occasion of Naba Jaubana Darshan to appear before devotees.

