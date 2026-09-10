Devotee narrowly escapes as heavy lion statute atop temple collapses in Kendrapada’ Ali

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Kendrapada: A devotee had a narrow escape at the Lakhmi Baraha Temple after a heavy stone lion statue positioned atop the temple structure collapsed unexpectedly. The incident took place in Aul (Ali) region of Kendrapara district, Odisha.

At 10.45 am, an ancient stone lion sculpture, placed on the temple’s upper tier over 65 feet from the ground, suddenly gave way and fell below.

A devotee who was walking within the temple premises passed the exact spot just moments before the heavy stone structure crashed down, narrowly avoiding catastrophic injury or death.

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It is being suspected that the recent heavy rains in the region was the primary reason behind the mishap.

The temple priest and the locals have demanded the swift repair of the shrine.