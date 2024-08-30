Minor boy found in critical condition in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Telkoi: A minor boy, who had been detained by a woman, was found in a critical condition in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday. The boy was found from the bushes near the house of the woman, who had detained him in Karadangi village under Telkoi Police Station limits.

The woman who had detained the minor boy has been detained as Rashmi Patra. The victim boy has been identified as Shantanu, the son of Rinki Patra and Shantanu Patra of Karadangi.

As per reports, on last 27th August, Shantanu was detained by a woman of the village named Rashmi Patra. She had alleged that Shantanu stole money from her house accompanied by her 5 year old son. She detained Shantanu and also took away his bicycle and demanded at the house of Shantanu that she would make the minor boy free after giving her money.

In this matter Shantanu’s mother filed a complaint in Telkoi police station. On the basis of the complaint, police conducted raids at house of Rashmi Patra but Shantanu was not found till yesterday evening.

However, today the boy was rescued from under a haystack in the backyard of the house of Rashmi Patra in a critical condition. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Further investigation of the case is underway.

By the time this news was written, no arrest had been made. The villagers have demanded action against the culprit whoever is behind this.