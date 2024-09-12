Detailed guidelines for reappointment of retired teachers in Odisha published

Bhubaneswar: The detailed guidelines for reappointment of retired teachers in Odisha has been published, said reports on Thursday. The State government has issued detailed guidelines regarding temporary employment of retired government employees.

Who will be considered eligible for reappointment, what will be the criteria, has been given in detail. Teachers who have retired from government service and are below 65 years of age with good service record and are physically fit will be considered for reappointment.

Those against whom departmental proceedings or criminal cases are pending, or who have been punished for misconduct within five years prior to retirement, shall not be considered for re-appointment after retirement.

The CCR or PAR should be outstanding for 60 months from the date of retirement will be considered for reappointment. The person will be selected by open advertisement or by such procedure as may be decided by the Government from time to time.

A selection committee will be formed to decide on proposals for re-appointment. The Chief Secretary will be the Chairman of this Committee. Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary will be the members of the committee. The secretary of the concerned department will be the presiding member. The Secretary of the concerned Department shall satisfy the Committee as to the reasons for the reappointment of such retired teachers.

All re-employments will be considered only for special cases and not for routine work. The committee’s recommendation for redeployment shall be enough but trhis shall not be considered as right for reappointment. Further detailed reports awaited.