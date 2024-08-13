Desperate effort of Sarpanch from Balangir district to stop no confidence motion goes viral, watch

Balangir: The desperate effort of a Sarpanch from Kantabanji area of Balangir district in Odisha to stop no confidence motion against him has gone viral on social media.

During a feast the sarpanch was seen in a video doing pranam to all the members by touching their feet so that they should not bring no confidence motion against him.

As per reports, the sarpanch of Badabanki panchayat under Turekela Block of the district had invited the members for a feast on August 11 night. While a few of them were eating the meal, he was seen doing pranam to the members by touching their feet. Reportedly, he did so because he wanted the members to not to bring any no confidence motion against him.

We can see in the video that the sarpanch is doing prostration in front of a man when two or three people are heard asking him to stand up. Then, he stands up and does namaskar to all of them one after one, by touching their feet.

The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

We are yet to get response of the said Sarpanch in this respect.

Watch the video here: