Derjang Dam murder case: 10 including 3 women convicted, awarded life imprisonment

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Anugola: Anugola Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Court, today convicted 10 persons including three women in the sensational Derjang Dam murder case occurred on September 18, 2021.

Apart from convicting the 10 accused person, the court also awarded them life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

The convicts have been identified as Jitendra Sahu (Jitu), Sangram Sahu (Mantu), Jitendra Biswal, Bibhuti Sahu, Tarani Sahu, Chhabi Sahu, Gobinda Sahu, Mamali Sahu, Subasini Sahu, and Basanti Sahu.

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The convicts reportedly brutally murdered Jagannath Senapati alias Jagan, the watchman of Derjang Dam, on the night of September 18, 2021 over past enmity.

Anugola Sadar Police had registered case No. 568/2021 over the murder case and arrested the ten persons for their involvement in the crime and forwarded them to the court.

The court today pronounced its verdict based on the charge sheet filed by the police and the statements of 19 witnesses, informed sources.