Deputy Director of Mines Debabrata Mohanty nabbed by Odisha Vigilance

Advertisement

Cuttack: Debabrata Mohanty, the Deputy Director of Mines of Cuttack Circle has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe.

The Deputy Director of Mines was nabbed while he was taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a businessman (licenced coal vendor) in exchange for allowing smooth running of his coal depot and to grant permission to transport coal. The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are being conducted at three locations linked to Mohanty from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

Advertisement

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No. 01 dated 23.02.2026 has been registered u/s 7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 against the accused Deputy Director of Mines.

Detailed report follows.