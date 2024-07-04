Deputy Director of Fisheries Department arrested for diverting Govt funds to personal account

Cuttack: The Mangalabag Police in Cuttack City today arrested Basant Kumar Das, the Deputy Director of Fisheries Department, for reportedly diverting government funds to his personal account.

The police had started an investigation based on the allegation leveled against Basant Kumar by the additional Deputy Director of the Department.

The concerned officer had alleged that Basant Kumar had diverted Rs 29 lakh funds sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Samada Yojana to his personal bank account.

In course of the probe, cops found irregularity and arrested Basant Kumar.

A departmental probe was also initiated by Basant following the direction of the Director of the Fisheries Department on June 13. A special team, which was formed to probe allegation against the Deputy Director, submitted its preliminary report on June 24.

The police meanwhile are investigating irregularity of Rs 34 lakh against him. While Rs 29 lakh was found in three of Basant’s personal accounts, further it is alleged that the has done financial irregularity to the tune of Rs 1.5 Crore.