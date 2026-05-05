Deputy CM Singh Deo reviews Energy Department’s preparedness for summer storm and Kalabaisakhi, gives focus on customer service and safety

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo chaired a high-level review meeting of the Energy Department at Lok Seva Bhawan here today. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of Energy Department Vishal Kumar Dev, OPTCL CMD Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma and CEOs of all the Power Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) of Odisha.

Reviewing the preparedness for the ongoing summer storm and Kalabaisakhi, the Deputy Chief Minister has directed the power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply across the state. He emphasized that all the complaints of the consumers should be received on an urgent basis and resolved within a stipulated time frame. To prevent frequent power outages and increase the reliability of the system, only high-quality equipment and materials should be used in maintenance and restoration work.

Emphasizing on customer-centric service delivery, Singh Deo directed that the departmental staff should speak politely to the customers and provide services proactively. To further strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism, he asked to increase the number of Dedicated Teams to understand the complaints of the customers.

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Apart from this, the Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the safety aspects of the public associated with the power infrastructure. He asked to issue clear guidelines regarding the installation of hoardings and advertisement boards near power lines or power plants. To prevent accidents due to high winds and Kalabaisakhi, the power distribution companies have been asked to strictly follow the structural safety norms of all hoardings and advertisement boards in coordination with the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

He further said that the government is always committed to providing 24×7 uninterrupted power to the people of Odisha. He also directed all the officers to be on high alert during the summer months. The Power Department and the power distribution companies have been asked to submit a weekly compliance report on the discussed topics.