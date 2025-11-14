Deputy CM Pravati Parida inaugurates Odisha Pavilion at IITF 2025 in New Delhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today inaugurated the Odisha Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The Odisha Pavilion showcases Odisha’s rich art, culture, heritage, and development journey with Vision 2036, celebrating the essence of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ the theme of this year’s IITF.

From exquisite handlooms and handicrafts to tribal treasures, tourism, cuisine, and a thriving startup ecosystem, every corner of the Odisha Pavilion reflects how tradition meets transformation.

The Odisha Pavilion truly embodies the spirit of our state, bringing alive “The Soul of Incredible India,” the Deputy Chief Minister said after inaugurating it.

Advertisement

This year, the Odisha Pavilion has a total of 28 stalls from various departments and partner organizations of the state government. This includes unique handicrafts and rural products made by Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS), handicrafts made by Subhadra Shakti women, Koraput coffee and nutritious food products.

Similarly, live demonstrations of unique handicrafts and handicrafts of the state have become another attraction at the Odisha Pavilion. Here, Odisha artisans are making and displaying various products made from Pattachitra, Tarakasi, Sabai Grass and lakha (lacquer) work. In addition, special stalls have been opened where the visitors can enjoy Odisha’s famous Rasgulla, Chhena Poda, Chhena Jhili and Dahibara Aludam etc.

It is to be noted here that the 44th India International Trade Fair, which is being held at the Pragati Maidan, will continue till November 27.