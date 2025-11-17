Deputy CM K.V. Singh Deo hails Odisha Pavilion’s success at India International Trade Fair

Advertisement

New Delhi: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K. V. Singh Deo expressed his delight after visiting the Odisha Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair, marking his first visit since 2007.

Singh Deo lauded the Pavilion’s vibrant showcase of products from both government departments and private enterprises, calling it a strong reflection of Odisha’s craftsmanship and innovation.

The Deputy Chief Minister noted that many stall owners are receiving substantial orders, indicating sustained demand for Odisha-made products.

Highlighting the Pavilion’s consistent record of winning top honours at the fair, he said he is confident it will excel once again this year.

Advertisement

He concluded by expressing hope that the growing interest in Odisha’s offerings will continue to rise in the coming years.

pic.twitter.com/ualZkUtdpM — Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (Modiji Ka Parivar) (@KVSinghDeo1) November 17, 2025