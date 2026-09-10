Deputy CM has no extra constitutional powers: Orissa High Court dismisses PIL

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Kataka: The Orissa High Court today dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the posts of the two Deputy Chief Ministers in Odisha and said that the “Deputy Chief Minister” is only a designation or title.

It does not confer any extra constitutional powers on a minister like those of the Chief Minister, the court said adding that Constitutionally, a Deputy Chief Minister is also just a member of the State Council of Ministers.

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash heard the matter and clarified that the post of Deputy Chief Minister is merely a descriptive title. It does not confer any additional constitutional power or precedence compared with other members of the Council of Ministers.

According to the court, calling someone Deputy Chief Minister does not give them the powers of the Chief Minister and they function only as a minister in the Council of Ministers.

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The High Court clarified that the place given in the Table of Precedence or Warrant of Precedence is only for ceremonial and official functions. A higher place in protocol does not mean greater constitutional powers in the system of governance.

The High Court referred to the Supreme Court’s judgment in the K.M. Sharma vs. Shri Devi Lal case, which had also made it clear that the post of Deputy Chief Minister does not confer the powers of the Chief Minister on a minister.

One Elina Das had filed the PIL challenging the posts of the two Deputy Chief Ministers in Odisha. She alleged that they were being given a higher position, special protocol and greater powers than other ministers, which violated Articles 163 and 164 of the Constitution.