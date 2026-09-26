Depression to remain active for next 12 hours, orange warning for heavy rainfall issued for 8 Odisha districts

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Bhubaneswar: Despite the deep depression weakening into a depression, Odisha has been experiencing heavy rainfall across several areas.

Currently, the depression still remain active over Chhattisgarh and is expected to remain active for the next 12 hours then it will likely weakenin into a well-marked low-pressure area. The effect of the depression has been witnessed across the state with intermittent rainfall seen in the coastal regions to the interior areas.

The depression has been forecasted to bring heavy rainfall for several districts of Odisha. Under the influence of the depression, heavy rainfall will be experienced across South, North, and West Odisha. The Meteorological Department has issued ‘Orange Warning’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for eight districts. The weather warning is valid until 8:30 AM today.

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The orange warning has been issued for the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, and Nabarangpur. Along with the rain, gusty wind is expected with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.

Similarly, a Yellow warning has been issued for 15 districts across South, Coastal, and Interior Odisha due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall.

Rainfall intensity is expected to decrease tomorrow. The IMD has issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Bargarh districts for tomorrow.