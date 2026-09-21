Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify into deep depression, trigger heavy rain in Odisha; IMD issues red warning

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The well-marked low pressure area over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, moved west-northwestwards, intensified into a depression and lay centred at 5.30 PM of today over West-central & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 87.8°E, about 310 km southeast of Puri (Odisha), 310 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 390 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 470 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The well-marked low pressure is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours, the IMD informed adding that continuing to move west-northwestwards it is very likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur as a Deep Depression during night September 23 to early hours of September 24.

In view of the above weather system, the weather department issued red, orange and yellow warning for rainfall in Odisha for next couple of days.

Check the day-wise warnings of IMD for Odisha:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of September 22):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Sundaragada, Anugola, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 22 to 8.30 AM of September 23):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning 3 and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri .

Advertisement

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 23 to 8.30 AM of September 24):

RED WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with Extremely Heavy Rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam.

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Baragada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Kendujhar, Subarnapur, Nuapada, Balangir.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 24 to 8.30 AM of September 25):

RED WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with Extremely Heavy Rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri.

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Baragada, Sambalpur, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 25 to 8.30 AM of September 26):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baragada, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baragada, Subarnapur, Boudh, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 26 to 8.30 AM of September 27):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baragada, Subarnapur, Balangir.

Also Read: All educational institutions in Gajapati district to remain closed for three days due to heavy rainfall warning