Depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into deep depression; Check latest update of cyclone Dana

By Subadh Nayak
depression intensifies into deep depression

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest bulletin informed that the depression over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression.

“The depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, over the same region near latitude 15.6° N and longitude 90.9°E, about 690 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 740 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 710 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh),” said IMD.

Related News

Cyclone DANA: 6 senior IAS officers sent to districts…

Retired IPS officer Lalit Das appointed OSSSC Chairman

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by morning of 24th and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph,” it added.

Below is the district-wise wind warnings issued by the weather department:

  • 100-110 kmph: Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore
  • 80-90kmph: Mayurbhanj
  • 60-80kmph: Puri
  • 60-70kmph : Cuttack, Jajpur, Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar
  • 50-60 kmph: Sundergarh, South Jharkhand
  • 40-50 kmph: Angul, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh
You might also like

Vulnerable grids, emergency transmission towers being monitored: Energy Principal…

Odisha cancels leaves of doctors to provide emergency services during Cyclone Dana

PM Narendra Modi to visit Rourkela on November 15 to…

Cyclone Dana update: Simlipal National Park to remain closed for visitors for 3 days