Depression intensifies into deep depression: IMD

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Bhubaneswar: The Depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-northwestwards with speed 7 kmph during past six hours, intensified into a deep Depression and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today over the same region about 140 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 210 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), and 220 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur as a deep depression by night of September 23, it added.

Under the influence of the deep depression, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at some other places are very likely to occur in several districts of the state for which the IMD has issued red warnings.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of September 23):

RED WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam.

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Puri, Khordha, Nayagad.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or 3 two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir.

Day 2 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of September 23 to 8.30 AM of September 24):

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RED WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri.

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Baragada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Baragada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Day 3 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of September 24 to 8.30 AM of September 25):

RED WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with Extremely Heavy Rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the district of Nawarangpur.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Nawarangpur.

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baragada, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baragada, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Kandhamala, Rayagada. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Kandhamala, Rayagada.

Day 4 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of September 25 to 8.30 AM of September 26):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Nuapada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baragada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur.