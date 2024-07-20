Depression forms over Bay of Bengal, Red Warning for very heavy rain issued to 4 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red warning for heavy rainfall to four districts of Odisha for today (July 20).

As per the latest bulletin of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, a depression has formed over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts. Due to this, heavy rain is very likely to lash over the state for the next few days.

The weather department has hence issued a red warning for scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7cm to 20 cm) to four districts of Odisha. These districts include Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Nawarangpur. Furthermore, the weathermen have issued orange alerts to districts including Kandhamal, Boudh, Balangir, Nuapada, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Likewise, yellow warning has been issued to Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Shenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jagatsinghpur.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has further issued impact and action suggestions for the weather conditions of the state. The weather department has mentioned that the heavy rain might lead to:

Flash flood/Water logging in low-lying areas, inundation of agriculture fields, Mudslides/landslides in vulnerable hilly areas.

Possibility of some damage to informal/Kutcha road, wall collapse of vulnerable Kutcha houses.

Water logging in underpass roads and the occasional reduction of visibility cause traffic congestion in urban areas.

It may lead to a significant rise in the water level of rivers

Furthermore, the MeT has issued a warning to fishermen for not venturing into the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha coasts till 20th July.

