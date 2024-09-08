Depression forms over Bay of Bengal, Heavy rain to lash Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain to lash Odisha in some parts of the state as depression has formed over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal today.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), yesterday’s well-marked low pressure area over northwest & central Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal

It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards towards north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north-Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 2 days, according to the agency.

