Depression Formed, Likely To Intensify Into Deep Depression In 12 Hours

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Bhubaneswar: A depression has formed over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar coast. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression in 12 hours.

As per weather forecast, the well-marked low-pressure area over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar coast has concentrated further and turned into a depression. It is moving in north-northwest direction.

There is possibility that it will become more powerful and take the form of a deep depression in the next 12 hours.

At present, the depression is centered about 100 km south of Mawlamyine in Myanmar, about 200 km southeast of Yangon.

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Similarly, it is about 480 km east-northeast of Coco Islands and about 590 km east-northeast of Mayabandar in Andaman Islands.

According to weather forecast, the next 12 hours are crucial for this weather system. During this period, the depression may further intensify into a deep depression.

Later, this weather system is likely to move further in north-northwest direction along the Myanmar coast.

In the next 3 days, it may move towards northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast.