DEOs to monitor distribution of Certificates of Annual HSC, Madhyama & SOSC

Cuttack: The Controller of examinations of Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has issued a letter to all the District Education Officers of the State relating to the monitoring of distribution of Certificates of Annual HSC, Madhyama and SOSC Examination, 2024.

All the Original Pass Certificates (OPC) of the candidates of Annual HSC, Madhyama and SOSC Examination, 2024 shall be distributed to the candidates by the Headmaster/Headmistress of concerned High School on a single day that is July 9 in all the districts.

The residual certificates, if any will be distributed to the students by them the next day i.e on July 10. The DEOs have been requested to monitor the field functionaries to see that the certificates in all the High Schools under their jurisdiction is properly distributed on the schedule date.