Deogarh Triple Murder: Accused found hiding at water tank

Advertisement

Odisha: In the Deogarh triple murder case, the main accused, who was on the run after killing his wife, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter, was found hiding at the water tank near Gariapali village under the Kundeigola police limits of Deogarh

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Garia, who reportedly hacked his wife, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter with the help of a hammer.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night at Ramesh’s residence.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh’s wife Kuhul, daughter-in-law Lipi, and four-year-old granddaughter Gayatri.

Ramesh had fled the scene after bludgeoning them to death.

On Saturday morning, villagers spotted him and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and nabbed him with the help of the fire personnel.

Advertisement