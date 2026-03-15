Deogarh triple murder: Accused dies during treatment at Burla VIMSAR

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DEOGARH: Ramesh Garia, the prime suspect in the chilling triple murder that shook Gariapali village, has passed away while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla of Odisha.

Following the brutal crimes committed on the night of March 11, Ramesh Garia had been at large. He was eventually spotted by villagers yesterday, hiding atop a local water tank. In a dramatic standoff, he reportedly threatened to harm villagers while they surrounded the structure to prevent his escape.

Before the police and fire brigade could safely intervene, Ramesh attempted to take his own life by consuming poison. He was rescued by the police and initially rushed to the Kundheigola hospital. Due to his deteriorating condition, he was later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla, where he succumbed during treatment.

The tragic incident occurred in Gariapali village under the jurisdiction of the Kundheigola Police Station.

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According to the reports the murders got into a heated domestic quarrel during which Ramesh Garia used a hammer to brutally beat and kill three members of his own family.

The deceased were identified as Kuhlu Garia (Wife), Lipi Mahakul (Daughter-in-law) and Gayatri (4-year-old granddaughter).

The gruesome nature of the crime had caused widespread panic and mourning in the Deogarh district of Odisha. With the death of the accused, the legal proceedings against him have come to a sudden conclusion, though the community remains in shock over the tragedy.

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