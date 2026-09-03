Deogarh man climbs 58-ft mobile tower after dispute with wife, rescued after six hours

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Deogarh: A man climbed 58-ft mobile network tower at Jhumapura village in Barakote of Deogarh and threatened to end his life, unless he is reunited with his wife.

The fire personnel rescued Lubu Nayak, a resident of Jhumapura village under Barakote police limits after six hours.

As per reports, he took such step after his wife left and went to her parents’ home after domestic dispute. Distraught by her departure, Lubu climbed up the telephone tower around 4.30 pm and threatened to kill himself.

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On being informed about the incident, the Barakote police reached the spot. After hours of persuading him to descend didn’t yield result, the fire personnel went atop and brought him down after six hours of struggle.

He was immediately taken to hospital for medical aid by the police.