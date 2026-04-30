DEO, BEO and PET teacher arrested for sexually harassing female CRCC in Bargarh

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Bargarh: Bargarh District Education Officer Jyotikanta Sahu, Bargarh Block Education Officer Surendra Sahu and PET teacher Sameer Panigrahi of Satalama School have been arrested by the police on Wednesday.

The police has arrested the DEO, BEO and PET teacher for allegedly sexually harassing a female CRCC in Bargarh. The police will reportedly forward them to court today.

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According to reports, a woman CRCC has alleged that the DEO, BEO and PET teacher sexually harassed her and sent her obscene messages. The woman has filed a complaint at the Bargarh Town Police Station regarding this.

Based on her FIR, the police had detained the two education officers for questioning on Wednesday afternoon. After a long interrogation, the three accused have been arrested. The police will take all of them to court today. The CRCC concerned had earlier also complained to the District Collector. It is reported that an investigation is also underway at the administrative level.