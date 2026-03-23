Dense fog engulfs Puri Jagannath temple, visibility drops to near zero

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Bhubaneswar: Dense fog blanketed Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri of Odishaon Monday, significantly reducing visibility in and around the temple area.

Due to the heavy fog, the temple structure and the sacred Nilachakra atop it were barely visible, even from a close distance. The fog was so severe that near-zero visibility was reported in several areas, including the Grand Road (Bada Danda), causing inconvenience to devotees and locals.

Notably, a massive rush of devotees was witnessed on Sunday at the temple. Thousands of pilgrims gathered in Shrikshetra for darshan of Lord Jagannath. Long queues were seen stretching from Singhadwara to Marichikot Square, with devotees waiting for hours to offer prayers.

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In view of the heavy crowd, the local police administration had made special arrangements to ensure smooth and orderly darshan for the devotees.

Further updates are awaited.