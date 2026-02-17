Dense fog covers various parts of Odisha including Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin-City, traffic affected, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Dense fog has covered various parts of Odisha on Tuesday including the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin-city since this morning. Visibility is zero up to 50 meters. And hence, traffic is affected as roads are not visible.

In Odisha now it has been observed that there is hot during the day, cold at night and fog from dawn.

According to the MeT Department, the mercury is likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next 3 days. Despite this, the cold is expected to continue to some extent.

At this time, the night temperature in western Odisha may be 15 degrees, 12 degrees in Phulbani and Rourkela, 13 in Jharsuguda, 14 degrees in Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sundargarh and Keonjhar. But most places in coastal Odisha may remain 18 degrees or more.

Advertisement

Foggy conditions continue to prevail in the state due to the flow of slightly humid air. The weather department has predicted that such conditions will continue in the mornings for the next few days.

Watch the video here: